West Indies recall Hetmyer, Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase for Australia ODIs

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel on Wednesday announced the squad for the ODI series against Australia which will kick-off from July 20. The squad features most of the players from the 3-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka in the ODI series earlier this year.

There are recalls for experienced left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell; Shimron Hetmyer, the left-handed top-order batsman; and Roston Chase, the right-handed all-rounder. The ODI series will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 20, 22, and 24 with all three matches scheduled as day/night encounters.

"This squad is coming off a comprehensive series win against Sri Lanka which should boost their confidence going into what is expected to be a tougher contest against Australia. The return of Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase and Sheldon Cottrell adds greater depth and experience to the squad," Roger Harper, Lead Selector said in a statement. "Playing in familiar home conditions, hopefully, will bring out the best in each player thereby enabling the team to perform at a consistently high standard. This CG Insurance ODI series against Australia is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup qualification process where every game and every point counts, so it is very important," he added.

West Indies squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice-Captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Philip, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd. (ANI)

