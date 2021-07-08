Sourav Ganguly turns 49, Sehwag, Laxman lead wishes for BCCI President

Former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag led the way as wishes poured in for Sourav Ganguly on his 49th birthday on Thursday. Laxman wished Ganguly "life's biggest joys" on his birthday and shared a picture with the former Indian skipper from their playing days.

"Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99. May you be gifted with life's biggest joys and never-ending bliss. Wishing you a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayDada," Laxman tweeted. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag wished Ganguly "good health" on his birthday.

"Few could match Dada ka Junoon, Dada ka Iraada. May you be in good health and spirits always Dada. #HappyBirthdayDada," said Sehwag. BCCI also came forward to wish the board's President.

"Here's wishing former #TeamIndia captain & current BCCI President @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday," BCCI tweeted. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who made his ODI debut under Ganguly in 2002, posted an emotional message.

"When Dada led you on to the field, you somehow felt taller. Happy Birthday to the captain who patted your back when you did well and put a hand around your shoulder when you didn't. #DadaBornleader @SGanguly99," Kaif tweeted. The former Indian skipper played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India. He scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career. Ganguly led India in 195 matches across all formats winning 97 of those games.

The Prince of Kolkata called time on his career in 2008 after playing his last Test against Australia in Nagpur. The left-handed batsman continued to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) but retired from domestic cricket in 2012. (ANI)

