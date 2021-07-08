Left Menu

UK's Sunak hails 'amazing' England soccer victory after tough year

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-07-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 11:52 IST
UK's Sunak hails 'amazing' England soccer victory after tough year
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's victory in the semi-finals of the Euro 2020 soccer championships was an amazing moment for the country after the difficulties of the coronavirus crisis and a taste of what life was like before the pandemic, finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

"I think it's an amazing moment for the country and we've had a it's been a tough year for lots of different reasons, but to have this to look forward to at the end of it is absolutely fantastic," Sunak told Sky News on Thursday after England beat Denmark to get to the final, which will be played on Sunday.

"It reminds us of what life was like before we had to deal with coronavirus."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021