UK's Sunak hails 'amazing' England soccer victory after tough year

England's victory in the semi-finals of the Euro 2020 soccer championships was an amazing moment for the country after the difficulties of the coronavirus crisis and a taste of what life was like before the pandemic, finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

"I think it's an amazing moment for the country and we've had a it's been a tough year for lots of different reasons, but to have this to look forward to at the end of it is absolutely fantastic," Sunak told Sky News on Thursday after England beat Denmark to get to the final, which will be played on Sunday.

"It reminds us of what life was like before we had to deal with coronavirus."

