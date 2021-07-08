Olympic organisers to meet at 1100 GMT, decide on specators -TV
Olympic organisers including the Japanese government and International Olympic Committee (IOC) are due to meet on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. Japan time (1100 GMT) to determine whether to allow spectators at the Tokyo Games, Fuji TV reported.
