UK PM Johnson did not break parliament's code of conduct over holiday

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-07-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 14:07 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not break parliament's code of conduct by accepting an offer from a businessman to use his villa in the Caribbean at the turn of last year, the parliament's committee of standards said on Thursday,

"The committee, therefore, found that Mr. Johnson's Register entry was accurate and complete, and found no breach by Mr. Johnson of paragraph 14 of the Code," the committee said in a statement.

"The committee stated, however, that it was regrettable that a full account and explanation of the funding arrangements for Mr. Johnson's holiday accommodation only came to light as a result of their own further inquiries rather than at an earlier stage. If greater clarity had been made available to the Commissioner at the first instance this matter could have been cleared up many months ago."

