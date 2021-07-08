Left Menu

Soccer-PSG sign Spain defender Ramos on free transfer

Paris St Germain have signed Spain defender Sergio Ramos on a free transfer after he left La Liga club Real Madrid, the French Ligue 1 side announced on Thursday. Ramos left Real last month after failing to reach an agreement to extend his 16-year stay in the Spanish capital.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 14:57 IST
Soccer-PSG sign Spain defender Ramos on free transfer
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

Paris St Germain have signed Spain defender Sergio Ramos on a free transfer after he left La Liga club Real Madrid, the French Ligue 1 side announced on Thursday.

Ramos left Real last month after failing to reach an agreement to extend his 16-year stay in the Spanish capital. He helped Real win four Champions League titles and five La Liga trophies. The 35-year-old, who has signed a two-year contract, joins PSG after they finished second last season behind champions Lille in Ligue 1 and were knocked out in the Champions League semi-finals by Manchester City.

"Paris Saint-Germain is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level," Ramos said. "I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible."

Ramos missed a large chunk of last season with injuries and was left out of Spain's Euro 2020 squad but said when leaving Real that he was determined to keep proving himself at the top. He becomes PSG's latest signing following the arrival of Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi from Serie A side Inter Milan on a five-year deal.

Media reports say PSG are also close to signing Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer after his contact with AC Milan expired at the end of last season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021