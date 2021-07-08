Left Menu

Sergio Ramos signs with PSG after leaving Real Madrid

French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Thursday announced the signing of Spanish defender Sergio Ramos.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 15:26 IST
Sergio Ramos signs with PSG after leaving Real Madrid
Spanish defender Sergio Ramos (Photo/ PSG Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Thursday announced the signing of Spanish defender Sergio Ramos. Hailing from Camas, Spain, Sergio made his professional debut for Sevilla FC in the 2003-04 season after emerging from the club's youth academy. A versatile defender capable of playing in the centre or on the right side, he joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2005.

"I am very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain," Sergio Ramos revealed after signing his contract, in an official release issued by PSG. "This is a big change in my life, a new challenge and it's a day I will never forget. I am very proud to be a part of this ambitious project, to be a part of this squad with so many great players. Paris Saint-Germain is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level. I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible," he added.

Over the next 16 seasons with Los Merengues, Sergio Ramos became one of the very best defenders in the world, scoring 101 goals in 671 matches in the Spanish capital. Captain of Real Madrid between 2015 and 2021, he helped his side win four UEFA Champions Leagues between 2014 and 2018 and five Liga crowns (2007, 2008, 2012, 2017, and 2020).

With the Spanish national team, Sergio Ramos won the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and two UEFA Euros in 2008 and 2012. A regular captain of La Roja, he is the most-capped Spanish player (and European player) of all time with 180 appearances for his national team (23 goals). Ranked sixth in the 2017 Ballon d'Or France Football, Sergio Ramos has received numerous individual honours for his performances. He has twice been named UEFA Defender of the Year (2017 and 2018), and has featured no less than 11 times in the FIFA/FIFPro World XI between 2008 and 2020, and was also named in the FIFA World Cup 2010 Team of the Tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021