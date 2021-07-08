Left Menu

I-League's latest entrants Sreenidi Deccan Football Club launched in Visakhapatnam

08-07-2021
The Sreenidi Deccan FC, latest entrants into the I-League this season, was launched in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh Sports Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao was the chief guest at the launch of the Visakhapatnam-based football club.

Also present at the occasion were Meka Venkata Pratap Appa Rao, MLA, Nuzvid, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, AIFF Leagues CEO Sunando Dhar, and IAS Rama Mohan Rao. Speaking at the occasion, Andhra Pradesh Sports Minister M Srinivasa Rao remarked: "Mental and physical fitness is coming to Visakhapatnam in such a big way," while also congratulating Sreenidi Deccan FC on the launch.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das stated: "We welcome Sreenidi Deccan FC to the I-League, and it's great to see a team from Vizag in the elite group, which would be having the best facilities." Sreenidhi will have their first experience of playing in the I-League 2021-22 later this season. The 2021-22 edition of the I-League is set to kick-off in December in Kolkata, the pandemic situation permitting. (ANI)

