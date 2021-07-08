English FA charged with offenses after win
UEFA has charged the English Football Association with three offenses from its European Championship semifinal win over Denmark.
The disciplinary cases were opened over the use of a laser pointer by fans, fireworks being set off and for disturbing the Danish national anthem.
England won the Euro 2020 match 2-1 in extra time at Wembley Stadium.
