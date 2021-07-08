Soccer-Simeone extends Atletico stay until 2024

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has prolonged his stay with a three-year contract extension after leading them to a second La Liga title under his tenure, the club said on Thursday. Simeone, who took over Atletico in 2011, has won eight trophies so far in the Spanish capital -- more than any other manager in the club's history.

"With this contract extension, we continue our exciting project with Diego Pablo Simeone. Fantastic news for the Atleti family," Atletico said in a statement https://en.atleticodemadrid.com/noticias/simeone-signs-contract-extension-until-2024. Four members of Simeone's backroom staff -- Oscar Ortega, Pablo Vercellone, Nelson Vivas and Hernan Bonvinvini -- have also extended their deals until 2024.

Under the former Argentine international, Atletico have consistently challenged Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona as well as made a mark in Europe. Atletico won the Europa League in 2012 and 2018 and also twice reached the Champions League final in 2014 and 2016, only to be defeated by local rivals Real on both occasions.

Last season, Atletico clinched their 11th title and first since 2014 with 86 points, two clear of Real in second place. Former Atleti midfielder Simeone, 51, has managed 527 games at the club, winning 60% and losing 16%.

