Motor racing-South Africa, S Korea added to 16-race new Formula E season

Cape Town, Vancouver and Seoul have been added to the new season of Formula E, the all-electric racing series that will grow to a record 16-race championship in 2021/22, according to a provisional calendar approved on Thursday.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 09-07-2021 02:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 01:56 IST
Cape Town, Vancouver and Seoul have been added to the new season of Formula E, the all-electric racing series that will grow to a record 16-race championship in 2021/22, according to a provisional calendar approved on Thursday. Formula E will race in 12 cities in four continents next season as the series expands following the end of coronavirus-related restrictions in countries such as China, which returns to the calendar.

Cape Town will host an FIA single-seater world championship race for the first time since 1993, when it staged a Formula One grand prix. The 2021/22 season for the all-electric series will start again in Saudi Arabia's Diriyah in January, in a night race.

Other venues in a season scheduled to end in August, 2022 include London, Berlin, Monaco, Rome and New York. Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara (Rokit Venturi) leads the standings this season ahead of this weekend's races in New York, 10 points clear of Dutchman Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin).

