Sports News Roundup: Berrettini defeats Hurkacz to reach Wimbledon final; Indians give outright release to C Rene Rivera and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-From the lowest of lows, England and Italy reach final summit

For all the differences in style and approach, there is a remarkable symmetry to the journeys taken by England and Italy towards Sunday's Euro 2020 final. Both nations found themselves at historic low points with fans despairing at their decline and then discovered men who could bring change and quickly lead them on a path to success.

Indians give outright release to C Rene Rivera

The Cleveland Indians released veteran catcher Rene Rivera on Friday, six days after he was designated for assignment. Rivera, 37, was taken off the active roster Saturday when catcher Roberto Perez was activated off the injured list. Cleveland is crowded at catcher with Ryan Lavarnway and Wilson Ramos both at Triple-A.

Japanese official chokes up over ticket cancellations

A Japanese official choked up with tears on Friday as he apologised for the cancellation of Olympic tickets, a moment that crystallised the country's pain at seeing the Tokyo 2020 Games overshadowed by a worsening COVID-19 pandemic. The display of emotion from Hidenori Suzuki, the official in charge of ticket sales for Tokyo 2020, came a day after organisers bowed to political pressure and rising infections in the capital, barring almost all fans from the Games just two weeks before they are due to start.

Tennis-Barty primed to end Aussie wait for Wimbledon title against Pliskova

Ash Barty has not set foot on home soil since March but the endless air miles, hotel rooms and COVID-19 bubbles will all be worthwhile if she becomes the first Australian woman to win Wimbledon for 41 years on Saturday. The 25-year-old world number one has reached her maiden Wimbledon final in impressive fashion and stands on the cusp of emulating her idol Evonne Goolagong who claimed the second of her titles at the All England Club in 1980.

Rangers, F Brett Howden agree to one-year deal

The New York Rangers and restricted free agent forward Brett Howden agreed to a one-year deal on Friday. The team did not release financial details, but the New York Post reported it is worth $885,000.

Report: Blazers hiring Scott Brooks as top assistant

The Portland Trail Blazers are nearing a deal to hire Scott Brooks as the top assistant to new head coach Chauncey Billups, ESPN reported Friday. Brooks, 55, was head coach of the Washington Wizards for the past five seasons. The two sides failed to reach an agreement on a new contract and parted ways on June 16.

Golf-Out of bounds: Spectator takes swing with McIlroy's club in Scottish Open drama

Rory McIlroy's second round at the Scottish Open got off to a bizarre start on Friday when a spectator came to the tee and took a club from his golf bag. A video https://twitter.com/IrishGolferMag/status/1413428425461747712 circulating on social media showed a man confidently strolling across the tee area at The Renaissance Club, removing the distinctive headcover from McIlroy's driver and then returning to draw another club from the bag.

Soccer-Forget the Euros, Argentina v Brazil is weekend's big match

Europe might be waiting for England against Italy in Sunday's Euro 2020 showpiece but there is an even bigger match to look forward to in South America as an older rivalry between two more successful teams kicks off in Saturday's Copa America final. Brazil against Argentina is a true clasico. The teams first met in 1914 and in the years since have established themselves as two of the most storied sides in world soccer. Together they have won seven World Cups.

Boxing-Fury tests positive for COVID-19, trilogy fight with Wilder postponed - BBC

The trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas this month has been called off after Fury tested positive for COVID-19, the BBC https://www.bbc.com/sport/boxing/57770810 reported on Friday. WBC champion Fury had signed a contract in May to fight American Wilder for a third time on July 24. The BBC reported Fury tested positive on Thursday and the fight could be rescheduled for October.

Tennis-Berrettini defeats Hurkacz to reach Wimbledon final

Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian to reach the Wimbledon final on Friday when he defeated Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-3 6-0 6-7(3) 6-4. The 25-year-old took two hours and 36 minutes to get past the 14th seeded Hurkacz on Centre Court to set up a Sunday final against either world number one Novak Djokovic or 10th seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

