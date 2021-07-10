Left Menu

Djokovic enters 7th Wimbledon final, sets up clash against Matteo Berrettini

Defending champion Novak Djokovic stormed into his seventh final at The Wimbledon Championships with a straight-sets victory over Denis Shapovalov on Friday.

ANI | London | Updated: 10-07-2021 07:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 07:55 IST
Novak Djokovic (Image: Wimbledon's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Defending champion Novak Djokovic stormed into his seventh final at The Wimbledon Championships with a straight-sets victory over Denis Shapovalov on Friday. The Serbian tennis star defeated 10th seed Shapovalov 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-5 to set the summit clash with seventh seed Matteo Berrettini.

The World No. 1 rallied from a breakdown in the first set and withstood a baseline barrage from the Canadian tennis player to triumph after two hours and 44 minutes. Djokovic has not lost a set since his first set of the tournament against his home favourite Jack Draper.

Djokovic remains on course for a sixth Wimbledon crown, and a 20th Grand Slam to go level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Earlier, Berrettini on Friday became the first Italian player to reach the Wimbledon Championship singles final as he defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-4.

Hurkacz had defeated 39-year-old Roger Federer to storm into the semifinals of the ongoing Wimbledon on Wednesday but the Polish tennis player wasn't able to carry forward the momentum. When Berrettini led 6-3, 6-0 it appeared as though this meeting of first-time Wimbledon semi-finalists was going to be very one-sided.

While Hurkacz took the third set in the tie-break, Berrettini broke in the opening game of the fourth set and went on to win 6-3, 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-4 on Friday. From 2-3 in the opening set, Berrettini won 11 games in a row. The seventh seed, who also reached the 2019 US Open semi-finals, did not lose his serve across four sets and saved both of the breakpoints he faced on Centre Court. (ANI)

