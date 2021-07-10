Left Menu

Cricket-Sri Lanka to delay home series v India after COVID-19 cases - reports

T. Niroshan tested positive for the new coronavirus soon after their return from England on Tuesday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement on Friday. Three English player and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, forcing them to field an entirely news squad for their home series against Pakistan.

India's limited-overs series in Sri Lanka has been delayed by four days after two COVID-19 infections were detected in the home team contingent, according to media reports on Saturday. Batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst G. T. Niroshan tested positive for the new coronavirus soon after their return from England on Tuesday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement on Friday.

Three English player and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, forcing them to field an entirely news squad for their home series against Pakistan. The Times of India newspaper reported the first of Sri Lanka's three one-dayers against India, originally scheduled for Tuesday, would now be played on July 17 instead.

The ESPNcricinfo website said the remaining ODIs would be played on July 19 and 21 and the subsequent three-match T20 series would begin on July 24. SLC chief executive Ashley de Silva declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The SLC on Friday also postponed Lanka Premier League, which was to begin on July 30, to November-December citing cricket's packed calendar.

