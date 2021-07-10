Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Ollie Pope ruled out until start of Test series with left thigh muscle injury

England middle-order batsman Ollie Pope has been ruled out until the five-match Test series against India, beginning August 4.

ANI | London | Updated: 10-07-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 15:56 IST
Ollie Pope (Photo/ Sachin Tendulkar Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

"England batsman Ollie Pope has been ruled out until England's Test Series against India after suffering a left thigh muscle injury. Pope sustained the injury while batting during Surrey's Vitality Blast match against Kent Spitfires on Friday, July 2," read an official ECB statement. "The ECB and Surrey fitness teams will work together to deliver Pope's rehabilitation with a focus for him to be available to return for the first Test against India," it added.

Pope has not recorded a single score of above 35 in his last 15 Test innings, but he was expected to retain his place in the side for the series against India. This injury will also keep Pope out of The Hundred and if he would have been fit, he would have been available for Welsh Fire's first three fixtures in the tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

