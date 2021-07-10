Left Menu

Euro 2020: The two best teams have made the final, says Gareth Southgate

England head coach Gareth Southgate believes Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy is a contest between the two best teams in the tournament.

ANI | London | Updated: 10-07-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 16:18 IST
Euro 2020: The two best teams have made the final, says Gareth Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate (Photo: Twitter/England). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England head coach Gareth Southgate believes Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy is a contest between the two best teams in the tournament. Since 1966 FIFA World Cup triumph at the previous Wembley Stadium, England have lost in the semi-finals of five major tournaments: EURO '68 and '96, the 1990 and 2018 World Cups, and the 2019 UEFA Nations League. However, the Three Lions have seen off Germany, Ukraine, and Denmark to earn the chance to end 55 years of drought in the Euro 2020.

"It's an exceptional team and I think, without doubt, the two best teams in the tournament have made the final, and now it's whoever performs well on the day," Southgate told Sky in Italy. "Once you get to a final, you have to win, and that's going to be very difficult, we know that, but that has to be our ambition, and that has to be our belief." "I've been watching them closely for two years, because I know the job Roberto Mancini was doing. They've got a very clear way of playing, great spirit, great energy in the way they play, tactically like all Italian teams very good, but also the style of play is probably different to the Italian teams from when I was younger -- very modern," he added.

Italy and England have faced each other 27 times, the Azzurri winning 11 to Three Lions' eight, with eight draws. England suffered tournament-ending losses in both the teams' previous EURO encounters. Marco Tardelli's late goal earned them a 1-0 win in the 1980 group stage while Italy prevailed on penalties in the 2012 quarter-finals. Notably, Italy has never lost to England at major finals, with 2-1 FIFA World Cup victories in 1990 (third-place play-off) and 2014 (group stage) on top of those EURO triumphs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021