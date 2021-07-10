FACTBOX-Tennis-Wimbledon women's singles champion Ash Barty

Factbox on Australia's Ash Barty, who beat Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in the final to win her first Wimbledon title on Saturday: Age: 25

Nation: Australia WTA ranking: 1

Seeding: 1 Grand Slam titles: 2 (French Open 2019; Wimbledon 2021)

ROAD TO FINAL First round: beat Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-1 6-7(1) 6-1 Second round: beat Anna Blinkova (Russia) 6-4 6-3 Third round: beat Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) 6-3 7-5 Fourth round: beat 14-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) 7-5 6-3 Quarter-finals: beat Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) 6-1 6-3 Semi-finals: beat 25-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6-3 7-6(3) EARLY LIFE

* Began playing tennis aged five when parents Robert and Josie introduced her to the sport. CAREER TO DATE

* After starting her career on the ITF circuit in Australia in 2010, she played her first WTA qualifying event at the U.S. Open the following year. * Claimed four singles titles and two doubles titles on the ITF circuit in 2012.

* Won one WTA doubles title and reached three Grand Slam doubles finals with fellow Australian Casey Dellacqua in 2013 (Australian Open, Wimbledon, U.S. Open). * After winning another WTA doubles title in 2014, she took a break from tennis following the U.S. Open and had a successful stint with the Brisbane Heat cricket team in the Women's Big Bash League, before returning in 2016.

* Broke into the top 20 in 2017, clinching her first WTA singles title at Kuala Lumpur as a qualifier. She reached two more singles finals, at Birmingham and Wuhan, before becoming Australia's number one player. * Won her second and third WTA singles titles at Nottingham and Zhuhai to finish 2018 ranked 15 in the world. Claimed four more doubles titles.

* Sealed her first title of 2019 at Miami in March before clinching her maiden Grand Slam at the French Open, where she beat Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the final. * First Australian player in 46 years to win the women's major title at Roland Garros.

* The same year, she rose to the world number one ranking in June and also spearheaded Australia to their first Fed Cup final since 1993, where they lost to France. * Started her second season as the top-ranked player in 2020. Won her eighth WTA singles title at Adelaide and reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open, losing to eventual champion Sofia Kenin.

* Did not participate in any other Grand Slams in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before returning at the Australian Open in 2021 where she lost to Karolina Muchova in the quarter-finals. Retired from her second-round match at French Open due to a hip injury. * Defeated Karolina Pliskova in her first Wimbledon final to win her second Grand Slam title. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

