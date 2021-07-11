Left Menu

Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Sunday

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 01:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Order of play on the main showcourt on the 13th day of the Wimbledon championships on Sunday (play starts at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

MEN'S SINGLES FINAL 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 7-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

MIXED DOUBLES FINAL 7-Neal Skupski (Britain)/Desirae Krawczyk (U.S.) v Joe Salisbury (Britain)/Harriet Dart (Britain)

(Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

