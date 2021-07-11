Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Sunday
Order of play on the main showcourt on the 13th day of the Wimbledon championships on Sunday (play starts at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT
MEN'S SINGLES FINAL 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 7-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)
MIXED DOUBLES FINAL 7-Neal Skupski (Britain)/Desirae Krawczyk (U.S.) v Joe Salisbury (Britain)/Harriet Dart (Britain)
