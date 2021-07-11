Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Sunday

Order of play on the main showcourt on the 13th day of the Wimbledon championships on Sunday (play starts at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

MEN'S SINGLES FINAL 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 7-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

Advertisement

MIXED DOUBLES FINAL 7-Neal Skupski (Britain)/Desirae Krawczyk (U.S.) v Joe Salisbury (Britain)/Harriet Dart (Britain)

(Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)