Left Menu

PM Modi to interact with India's Olympic contingent on Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 17:01 IST
PM Modi to interact with India's Olympic contingent on Tuesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian athletes' contingent for the Tokyo Olympics on July 13 via video conferencing.

The PMO said the interaction by Modi is an endeavor to motivate the athletes ahead of their participation at the games.

He had recently reviewed the preparations for the facilitation of the Indian contingent at Tokyo-2020.

He had also discussed the inspirational journeys of some of the athletes on his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, besides urging the nation to come forward and wholeheartedly support them, the PMO noted.

A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo.

This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics, the PMO said, noting that the 69 cumulative events across 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in is also the highest ever for the country.

Highlighting the ''notable'' firsts in terms of participation, it said for the first time a fencer from India (Bhavani Devi) has qualified for the Olympic games.

Nethra Kumanan is the first-ever female sailor from India to qualify for the Olympics, while Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj are the first swimmers from India to qualify for Olympic games by achieving the 'A' qualification standard in swimming, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021