UK PM Johnson condemns racist abuse of England soccer team

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-07-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 11:39 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday condemned the racist abuse aimed at players of the England soccer team after their defeat in the final of the Euro 2020 final.

"This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media," Johnson said on Twitter after abuse was levelled at three Black players who missed in the penalty shoot-out that decided the match.

"Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

