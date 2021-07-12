UK PM Johnson condemns racist abuse of England soccer team

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday condemned the racist abuse aimed at players of the England soccer team after their defeat in the final of the Euro 2020 final.

"This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media," Johnson said on Twitter after abuse was levelled at three Black players who missed in the penalty shoot-out that decided the match.

"Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves."

