UK's Prince William "sickened" by the racist abuse of England players

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-07-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 14:55 IST
Britain's Prince William on Monday joined the chorus of condemnation of the online racial abuse of England soccer players after the team's defeat in the Euro 2020 final.

"I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night's match," William, Queen Elizabeth's grandson who is president of the English Football Association, said on Twitter.

"It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behavior. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."

