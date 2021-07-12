Left Menu

Sportswear giant signs 18 Indian athletes ahead of upcoming competitions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 19:36 IST
Sportswear giant signs 18 Indian athletes ahead of upcoming competitions
  • Country:
  • India

Puma India, part of the global sportswear giant, has signed 15 Olympic-bound Indian athletes and three para athletes for the upcoming national and international tournaments.

The move is part of the company's quest to ''push boundaries and celebrate diversity in sports''.

The brand has signed legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, sprinter Dutee Chand, boxer Pooja Rani, track and field athlete Tejinder Singh, shooter Manu Bhaker, swimmer Srihari Nataraj, hockey players Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Savita Punia, Sushila Chanu, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Gurjit Kaur and Udita Duhan.

It has also tied up with para-athletes like shooter Avani Lekhara, table tennis champion Bhavina Patel and discus thrower Ekta Bhayan.

Abhishek Ganguly, managing director at Puma India & Southeast Asia, said, ''As a brand, we strongly believe that being unique is a great strength and our unwavering commitment to inclusivity in sports is testament to this.'' PTI AH AH AT AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021