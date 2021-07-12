Sports News Roundup: Marlins' Pablo Lopez fans MLB-record first 9 batters; Tennis star Osaka gets own line of Barbie dolls and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Marlins' Pablo Lopez fans MLB-record first 9 batters

Pablo Lopez set an MLB record by striking out the first nine batters of the game, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 7-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. Lopez (5-5), who did not record another strikeout after the third inning, lasted six innings and allowed five hits, with two walks and three runs.

Olympics-State of emergency begins in host city Tokyo as Games near

Olympic host city Tokyo entered a new state of emergency on Monday, less than two weeks before the Games begin amid worries about whether the measures can stem a rise in COVID-19 cases. Organisers last week announced that spectators would be banned from nearly all venues. Spectators from abroad were already banned months ago, and officials are now asking residents to watch the Games on TV to keep the movement of people, which could spread contagion, to a minimum.

McEnroe backs Djokovic to reach 25 majors after Wimbledon triumph

Novak Djokovic's ability to play his best tennis under pressure can help him win at least five more Grand Slam titles, John McEnroe said after the world No.1 tied Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal's record with his 20th major at Wimbledon on Sunday. The 34-year-old Serb beat Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in the final and McEnroe, a seven-times major winner, told the BBC he was "playing better than he's ever played".

Tennis star Osaka gets own line of Barbie dolls

Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka now has her own line of Barbie dolls. The 23-year-old world No. 2 tennis player, who has used her position to call attention to issues of police violence and racial inequality, became a part of Mattel Inc's push to make its iconic toy line more diverse with dolls based on different role models and professions.

McGregor feeling 'tremendous' after surgery on broken leg

Conor McGregor said he was feeling "tremendous" after undergoing surgery for a broken leg suffered during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier on Saturday. McGregor stumbled backwards, trapping his foot under himself and breaking his left leg, with the fight stopped by doctors at the end of the first round at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas,

Italy basks in soccer glory, hopes it will help heal national wounds

After 18 months of pandemic hell, Italy revelled in some soccer heaven on Monday after its national team brought back the Euro cup for the first time since 1968 following victory over England in London. Led by coach Roberto Mancini, the players landed shortly after dawn to find many fans were still celebrating in the early morning cool, with the smell of fireworks lingering in the streets and flags flapping out of car windows.

Tennis-Djokovic becomes first player to qualify for ATP Finals after Wimbledon win

Novak Djokovic became the first player to qualify for this year's ATP Finals after the world number one tied Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal's record with his 20th major at Wimbledon on Sunday. Djokovic defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in the final to seal a sixth Wimbledon title and qualify for the Nov. 14-21 ATP Finals in Turin.

England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and Bukayo Saka, 19, were the targets of the abuse after they missed spot-kicks in a penalty shootout with Italy which settled Sunday's final after the game finished as a 1-1 draw.

Soccer-Italian joy, English heartbreak after penalty drama

Italy inflicted heartbreak on England to win the Euro 2020 final after a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, with pundits and ex-players praising the efforts of both teams. Luke Shaw gave England an early lead and Leonardo Bonucci equalised in the second half but the game finished 1-1 after extra time and Gianluigi Donnarumma saved from Bukayo Saka to secure a 3-2 shootout win and the title for Italy.

Soccer-FA condemns racist abuse of players after England's Euro 2020 final loss

England's Football Association (FA) released a statement in the early hours of Monday morning condemning the online racist abuse of players following the team's penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. The sides drew 1-1 after extra time and Italy won the shootout 3-2, with England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who are all Black, missing spot-kicks.

