On this day in 2002: 'Moment to remember' as Kaif, Yuvraj script historic NatWest Trophy win

Nineteen years ago on this day, Sourav Ganguly-led Indian side scripted one of its most memorable victories as the visitors defeated England by two wickets to win the Natwest Trophy finals.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 10:08 IST
Sourav Ganguly celebrating the Natwest Trophy triumph. (Photo/ VVS Laxman Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Nineteen years ago on this day, Sourav Ganguly-led Indian side scripted one of its most memorable victories as the visitors defeated England by two wickets to win the Natwest Trophy finals. Zaheer Khan hit the winning run and skipper Ganguly took his shirt off at the balcony of Lord's Cricket Ground to celebrate the win in style.

In the Natwest final against England at Lord's in 2002, India was set a target of 326 to win the match. India were reeling at 146/5 when both Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif got together at the crease. The young duo put on a partnership of 121 runs to give India a glimmer of hope in the chase after the visitors had lost the mainstays.

Yuvraj got out after scoring 69 runs, but Kaif batted well with the tailenders to help India register a thrilling win in the final over by two wickets and with three balls to spare. Kaif remained unbeaten on 87 off 75 balls. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday shared the winning moment from the epic clash.

"#OnThisDay in 2002 Round pushpin Lord's, London. A moment to remember for #TeamIndia as the @SGanguly99-led unit beat England to win the NatWest Series Final," BCCI tweeted. This effort of Yuvraj and Kaif is still viewed as special as India had lost all of its key wickets.

Ganguly and Virender Sehwag had provided a good start to the side, but England staged a comeback to reduce India at 146/5 as Ashley Giles dismissed Sachin Tendulkar in the 24th over. The Men in Blue had lost the wickets of Dravid, Tendulkar and Mongia cheaply.

Batting first, England had raced away and ended on 325/5, which was considered at that time an impossible target to chase. Marcus Trescothick and Nasser Hussain had registered centuries for the hosts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

