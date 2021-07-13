Soccer-Five Italy, three England players in Euro 2020 team of the tournament

Left Menu

Five players from champions Italy and three from runners-up England were named in the Euro 2020 team of the tournament announced by European soccer's governing body UEFA on Tuesday. Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma -- who was named the Player of the tournament -- along with defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Leonardo Spinazzola, midfielder Jorginho and winger Federico Chiesa were all selected in the line-up.

Italy won the Euros for the first time since 1968 as Donnarumma saved two England penalties en route to a 3-2 shootout win after the teams had fought out a 1-1 extra-time draw in Sunday's final at Wembley. England right-back Kyle Walker, center-back Harry Maguire and forward Raheem Sterling were also included in the team of the tournament, which was named by UEFA's technical observer team.

Spain midfielder Pedri, who was named the Young Player of the tournament, was also among the top 11 players, alongside Denmark's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku. Sterling scored three goals for England, while Lukaku scored four times for Belgium, who were knocked out by Italy in the quarter-finals.

