Olympics-Federer withdraws from Tokyo Games with knee injury
Roger Federer has withdrawn from the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Olympics after picking up a knee injury during the grasscourt season, the Swiss said on Tuesday. Federer, who turns 40 next month, had two knee surgeries in 2020 which resulted in more than a year of rehabilitation.
Federer, who turns 40 next month, had two knee surgeries in 2020 which resulted in more than a year of rehabilitation. He withdrew from the French Open after winning his third round match to save himself for the grasscourt season. He was beaten in the quarter-final at Wimbledon.
"During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games," Federer said on Twitter. "I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honour and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland.
"I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar." Federer won the gold medal in the doubles at the 2008 Games in Beijing and a silver medal in the singles four years later in London.
