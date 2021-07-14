Cricket-Vince ton spoils Azam's party as England beat Pakistan in high-scoring game

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's stunning knock of 158 was in vain as England's second string side completed a record run chase at Edgbaston to win by three wickets on Tuesday and clinch the three-match one-day international series 3-0. Set a target of 332 for victory, James Vince smashed 11 boundaries en route to his maiden ODI century (102) which helped guide England home with two overs to spare as a sloppy Pakistan dropped catches and conceded runs through several misfields.

Opener Dawid Malan was sent back for a second straight duck in the series but Phil Salt (37) and Zak Crawley (39) -- both dismissed by Haris Rauf -- attacked the bowlers to keep the chase on track, with the first 100 runs scored by the 13th over. Skipper Ben Stokes (32) lived dangerously and was let off by Pakistan when he was dropped in the deep on 7 and 18 before a slog sweep off spinner Shadab Khan drew a faint edge to the keeper.

Vince built a 129-run partnership with Lewis Gregory, who contributed with a crucial 77 before he was dismissed when Shadab caught a high, swirling ball as the all-rounder attempted to launch Rauf into the stands. Gregory's wicket, with 29 to get, gave Pakistan a lifeline but Craig Overton (18) and Brydon Carse (12) remained unbeaten to guide England home amid a celebratory mood in the stands at Edgbaston.

CARSE TAKES FIVE Earlier, England chose to field after winning the toss and Saqib Mahmood (3-60) gave the hosts an early breakthrough when Fakhar Zaman edged to third slip but Imam-ul-Haq (56) and Azam stitched together a 92-run partnership.

Spinner Matt Parkinson got his man when he bowled a peach of a delivery that turned off the pitch and breached Imam's defence to smash into his middle stump, with the crowd roaring its approval when the replay was shown on the big screen. Mohammad Rizwan arrived at the crease and steadily increased the run rate, building a crucial 179-run stand with Azam and he hung around until the 46th over, when he edged a short ball from Carse to the wicketkeeper to be dismissed for 74 off 58.

Pakistan's wickets started falling in a heap as Carse (5-61) cleaned up the middle order and Azam, sensing he was running out of partners, fell in the final over when he was caught off a top edge while going for a big shot. Azam, who is ranked number one among batsmen in ODIs, fell 15 runs short of 4,000 runs and the crowd gave the 26-year-old a standing ovation as he walked back to the pavilion.

England next play Pakistan in three Twenty20 matches before hosting India in a five-match test series.

