Left Menu

Zimbabwe's Roy Kaia reported with suspect bowling action

Zimbabwe's Roy Kaia has been reported with a suspect bowling action during the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Harare that ended on Sunday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 14-07-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 18:01 IST
Zimbabwe's Roy Kaia reported with suspect bowling action
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Zimbabwe's Roy Kaia has been reported with a suspect bowling action during the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Harare that ended on Sunday. The match officials' report, which was handed over to the Zimbabwe team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 29-year-old off-spinner's bowling action.

"Video footage of Kaia's bowling action from the match will now be scrutinised by an Expert Panel as attendance and assessment at an ICC accredited testing centre is not possible due to various restrictions resulting from Covid-19," stated an official ICC release. Kaia is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the conclusions of the Expert Panel's review are known. Kaia had bowled a combined 23 overs across two innings during the match against Bangladesh without picking up a wicket.

He has more than 100 wickets combined in both first-class and List A cricket but he is yet to pick one at the international level. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021