Zimbabwe's Roy Kaia reported with suspect bowling action

Zimbabwe's Roy Kaia has been reported with a suspect bowling action during the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Harare that ended on Sunday. The match officials' report, which was handed over to the Zimbabwe team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 29-year-old off-spinner's bowling action.

"Video footage of Kaia's bowling action from the match will now be scrutinised by an Expert Panel as attendance and assessment at an ICC accredited testing centre is not possible due to various restrictions resulting from Covid-19," stated an official ICC release. Kaia is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the conclusions of the Expert Panel's review are known. Kaia had bowled a combined 23 overs across two innings during the match against Bangladesh without picking up a wicket.

He has more than 100 wickets combined in both first-class and List A cricket but he is yet to pick one at the international level. (ANI)

