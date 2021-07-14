Benitez - Comments on Everton as small club were made in a different ''context''

Everton manager Rafael Benitez said at his official presentation on Wednesday that his previous comments about 'The Toffees' as a small club were from a different ''context'' and made ''a long time ago.'' Benitez made the comments in reference to the tactics Everton employed, while he was in charge of arch rivals Liverpool during a goalless Merseyside derby draw back in February 2007.

The 61-year-old said he plans to ''walk the walk'' and knows that Everton ''can do better'' than their 10th place finish in the English Premier League last season under Carlo Ancelotti.

Benitez revealed the reasons why he has retained Duncan Ferguson on his coaching staff and said he can be an ''inspiration'' to the club as a whole, and also hinted that defender Seamus Coleman may be retained as captain given he is a ''great professional.''

