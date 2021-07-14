Soccer-Italy goalkeeper Donnarumma joins PSG after AC Milan exit
Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has joined Paris St Germain on a free transfer after leaving Serie A club AC Milan, signing a five-year deal, the French Ligue 1 side said on Wednesday.
Donnarumma, who was crowned Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament after Italy's victory over England in the final, helped Milan finish second in Serie A last season to secure Champions League qualification for the first time since 2013-14.
