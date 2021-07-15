Left Menu

Soccer-Former Australia forward Aloisi named Western United head coach

Former Brisbane Roar manager John Aloisi has been named Western United's head coach for the next two seasons, the A-League club said on Thursday. The 45-year-old also previously worked at Melbourne Heart. He joins United after the club parted ways with coach Mark Rudan at the end of last season following a 10th-placed finish.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 14:16 IST
Former Brisbane Roar manager John Aloisi has been named Western United's head coach for the next two seasons, the A-League club said on Thursday. The former Australia striker managed Brisbane from 2015-18, leading them to a top-four finish in his first two seasons. The 45-year-old also previously worked at Melbourne Heart.

He joins United after the club parted ways with coach Mark Rudan at the end of last season following a 10th-placed finish. "In this role, I'm privileged not only to coach but to be part of building a club and a football future for the people of the west," Aloisi said in a club statement.

Aloisi played 55 times for Australia and is best known for scoring the decisive penalty in 2005 which secured qualification for the World Cup the following year.

