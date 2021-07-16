Left Menu

Motor racing-Norris struggling to sleep after Wembley mugging

"I don't really want to go into too much detail, but I'm thankful that I'm here." Norris, who is friendly with some of the England players, said the final was the first soccer match he had attended and ultimately not the nicest experience. He said being at Silverstone had allowed him to think about other things.

Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris said he struggled to sleep after being mugged at the European soccer championship final last weekend but hoped to be fully focused for his home British Grand Prix on Sunday. The 21-year-old, who was robbed of a watch worth a reported 40,000 pounds ($55,252) in the incident at London's Wembley Stadium, has a big fan following and has stood on the podium three times already this season.

"I'm not in perfect condition, I'm not going to lie," Norris told Sky Sports television at Silverstone. "Some work to do, mentally. "Of course I talk about that a lot and mental health, and mental strength is very important. I've not been sleeping that great, and so on.

"I don't really want to go into too much detail, but I'm thankful that I'm here." Norris, who is friendly with some of the England players, said the final was the first soccer match he had attended and ultimately not the nicest experience.

He said being at Silverstone had allowed him to think about other things. "I'm sure I'll be alright tomorrow," he added. ($1 = 0.7240 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

