Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber withdraw from Olympics

Advertisement

Former medalists Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber on Thursday became the latest tennis stars to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics. Azarenka, 31, won a bronze medal for Belarus in singles and a gold in mixed doubles at the 2012 Summer Games in London. Kerber, 33, won the silver in singles for Germany at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Soccer-Italy considers bid to host Euro 2028 or World Cup 2030

Italy is considering making a bid to host the 2028 European Championship or the 2030 World Cup but must improve its stadiums if it is to succeed, the head of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Thursday. Italy beat England on Sunday to win their second European Championship. The two countries could also be rivals to host the World Cup, which is held every four years, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed plans for a bid by the United Kingdom and Ireland for the 2030 finals.

Golf-Oosthuizen looms as major factor once again

Louis Oosthuizen continued his stellar run of form at major championships to lead the British Open with a flawless first-round 64 at Royal St George's on Thursday. The 38-year-old South African, British Open champion at St Andrews in 2010, finished tied second in this year's PGA Championship and was runner-up at last month's U.S. Open.

Olympics-Hundreds of horses fly into Tokyo for equestrian competition

It is not only thousands of athletes who are flying to Tokyo for the Olympic Games but also hundreds of horses. They will compete with their riders in the three equestrian disciplines dressage, jumping and eventing - the only Olympic sports where men and women compete individually on equal terms.

Soccer-England's Saka urges social media companies to step up fight against abuse

England's Bukayo Saka said popular social media platforms are not doing enough to prevent online racist abuse after he was on the receiving end following his missed penalty in Sunday's European Championship final against Italy. Substitutes Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Saka all missed spot kicks in the 3-2 shootout loss to Italy and Saka - who was reduced to tears after the final - penned an apology to the fans as the country's 55-year trophy drought was extended.

Cycling-Pogacar closes in on Tour title, doping suspicions hit race

Tadej Pogacar claimed another landmark victory in the 18th stage of the Tour de France to edge closer to retaining his title as a cloud of doping suspicions hung over the world's greatest cycling race on Thursday. Before the start of the stage, the French prosecutor's office said it had opened a preliminary investigation into the Bahrain Victorious team after police searched the outfit's accommodation and bus on Wednesday.

Golf-Oosthuizen, Spieth light up British Open

Former champions Louis Oosthuizen and Jordan Spieth sparkled in the morning sunshine to set the pace in the first round of the 149th British Open at Royal St George's on Thursday. South African Oosthuizen, the winner in 2010, made six birdies in a flawless 64 to finish on six under par, one shot ahead of American Spieth, champion in 2017.

Olympics-Skateboarding embraces roots as sport prepares for Olympic debut

Once seen as a sport for misfits and goof-offs, skateboarding makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo with the blessing of one of its Godfathers, Tony Hawk, who offers a cautionary note to never forget your roots. Born on American streets by bored surfers looking for something to do when the waves were calm, skateboarding long ago cast aside its slacker image as it filtered into the sporting mainstream, growing into a multi-billion dollar industry.

Familiar foes Mets, Pirates open three-game series

Whether they went to the All-Star Game, had a getaway or maybe enjoyed a staycation, players with the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates might feel like it's been a while since they met. Actually, it was just Sunday. Now they are back at it after the break with a three-game series that opens Friday night in Pittsburgh.

Olympics-Risk of COVID spread is 'zero', IOC chief says, amid rising cases

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Thursday there was "zero" risk of Games participants infecting Japanese residents with COVID-19, as cases hit a six-month high in the host city. Bach said Olympics athletes and delegations had undergone more than 8,000 coronavirus tests, resulting in three positive results. "Risk for the other residents of Olympic village and risk for the Japanese people is zero," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)