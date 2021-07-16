Soccer-Second-half penalties earn Beijing victory over Hebei in CSL return

Second-half penalties from Zhang Yuning and Zhang Xizhe sealed a 2-1 win for Slaven Bilic's Beijing Guoan over Hebei FC on Friday as they moved up to second in Group B of the Chinese Super League.

Beijing trail group leaders Shanghai Port by two points after winning their game in hand as the league returned to action after a prolonged break following last month's international window. Zhang Yuning put Beijing in front six minutes after the restart when he picked himself up off the turf to stroke his spot kick home having been brought down by goalkeeper Chi Wenyi.

Beijing doubled their lead with seven minutes remaining when Cui Lin slid into the back of Yu Dabao in the area and Zhang Xizhe slammed his penalty down the middle. Ole Selnaes halved the deficit for Hebei with a minute remaining, but Beijing held on to take the points.

Eight-time champions Guangzhou FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Henan Longmen in Group A on Thursday in their first action since the international break. Brazil-born China international striker Elkeson gave Fabio Cannavaro's side the lead but a penalty from Henrique Dourado secured a share of the points.

Guangzhou trail Group A leaders Shandong Taishan by three points and are level on eight points with Guangzhou City and Shenzhen FC. The Chinese Super League is currently being played in biosecure hubs in Guangzhou and Suzhou in an effort to limit travel across the country due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Matches will continue until Aug. 12, when the league will halt to allow the China national team to prepare for their World Cup qualifiers in September.

