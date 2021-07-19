Left Menu

Chess World Cup: Harikrishna wins, Sarin crashes out, Praggnanandhaa faces tie-break against veteran Pole

PTI | Sochi | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 22:23 IST
Chess World Cup: Harikrishna wins, Sarin crashes out, Praggnanandhaa faces tie-break against veteran Pole
  Country:
  Russia

Sochi (Russia), Jul 19 (PT) Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa let veteran Michal Krasenkow off the hook to lose the second game of the two-game mini-match in the third round of FIDE Chess World Cup here on Monday.

The experienced P Harikrishna, on the other hand, accepted a draw against lower-rated Constantin Lupulescu of Romania to advance to round four with a 1.5-0.5 margin.

A blunder on the 33rd move cost the 15-year old Praggnanandhaa dear as the 57-year-old Poland player used all his experience to close out a 44-move win.

The duo will battle it out in the tie-break on Tuesday to earn a spot in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, another talented Indian Nihal Sarin's campaign came to an end, as he lost 0.5-1.5 to Dmitry Andreikin of Russia.

Having lost the first game on Sunday, the 17-year-old Sarin needed to win the second to force a tie-breaker. He could only manage a draw in 31 moves against the Russian and bowed out of the competition.

The 35-year-old Harikrishna, the second highest ranked Indian at 21 after Viswanathan Anand, ground out a 46-move draw in the second game after having defeated Lupulescu on Sunday.

In an all-Indian clash, B Adhiban won the second game in 66 moves against Vidit Santhosh Gujrathi to level the match 1-1 and send the third-round encounter into a tie-break.

