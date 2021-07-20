Cricket-Finch injured, Carey to captain Australia against West Indies
Alex Carey will captain Australia in the first one-day match against West Indies in Barbados later on Tuesday after regular skipper Aaron Finch aggravated a knee injury during last week's fifth T20 in St Lucia, the team said.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Carey takes over the captaincy in the absence of regular vice-captain Pat Cummins who is sitting out the Caribbean tour.
"I am deeply honoured to be able to lead the team while Aaron recovers," said Carey, who has previously captained Australia A, Big Bash League team Adelaide Strikers and Sheffield Shield side South Australia. Australia, without a number of key players who skipped the tour, were thrashed 4-1 in the T20 series by the Caribbeans.
The second ODI is in Barbados on Thursday, with the third and final match on Saturday.
