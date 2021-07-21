Left Menu

Cricket-England sweat to 2-1 T20 series win over Pakistan

England beat Pakistan by three wickets, and with two balls to spare, in a thrilling third T20 international at Old Trafford on Tuesday to win the series 2-1. The white-ball match was the last home T20 for Eoin Morgan's England side before the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 21-07-2021 02:46 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 02:46 IST
England beat Pakistan by three wickets, and with two balls to spare, in a thrilling third T20 international at Old Trafford on Tuesday to win the series 2-1. Pakistan, who won the toss and opted to bat in front of a noisy 20,000-strong crowd on a dry wicket, had set England a target of 155 at Old Trafford with opener Mohammad Rizwan top scoring with 76 not out.

England were cruising half way through their innings but the loss of Jason Roy, caught by Fakhar on 64, at the halfway point left the hosts sweating in a breathless finish as the Pakistan spinners went to work. The white-ball match was the last home T20 for Eoin Morgan's England side before the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

