Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Arsenal cancel pre-season U.S. tour due to COVID-19 cases

Advertisement

Arsenal have cancelled their pre-season tour to the United States after a small number of positive COVID-19 cases at the club, Sky Sports reported on Tuesday. Arsenal were set to travel to the U.S. this week to participate in the Florida Cup alongside fellow Premier League team Everton, Serie A champions Inter Milan and Colombian outfit Millonarios.

Tom Brady jokes with Biden at White House about Trump's false election claims

Tom Brady, a U.S. football legend and longtime friend of Donald Trump, gently ribbed the former president and his false claims of election fraud in a White House visit Tuesday. The 43-year-old quarterback joined the rest of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their Super Bowl victory with President Joe Biden.

Boxing-Joshua to fight Usyk at Tottenham Stadium in September

Anthony Joshua will defend his world heavyweight titles against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sept. 25, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The World Boxing Organization (WBO) ordered Joshua to defend his title against Ukrainian Usyk after the Briton's bout with domestic rival Tyson Fury was called off when Fury was ordered to fight Deontay Wilder in a rematch.

Olympics-Athletics-Triple trouble? Hassan's agenda raises eyebrows

Sifan Hassan is poised to tackle a rare Olympic treble in the 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000 metres in Tokyo, with her name entered in all three events as of Tuesday to set up a gruelling schedule in her bid for a first Games medal. While the 28-year-old Dutchwoman could still pull out of one of them, the mere prospect of seeing her attempt all three turned heads this week, after her historic double gold in the 1,500 metres and 10,000 metres at the 2019 world championships.

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 chief doesn't rule out cancelling Games

The chief of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee on Tuesday did not rule out cancelling the Olympics if COVID-19 cases spiked, as more athletes tested positive for the virus and sponsors ditched plans to attend Friday's opening ceremony. Asked at a news conference if the global sporting showpiece might still be cancelled, Toshiro Muto said he would keep an eye on infection numbers and liaise with other organisers if necessary.

Tokyo 2020 organisers concentrating '100%' on successful Games, spokesman says

Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are fully concentrating on delivering a "successful Games", a spokesman said on Tuesday, after the head of the organising committee said he did not rule out a cancellation of the global sports event. "We are concentrating 100% on delivering successful Games," the spokesman said.

Olympics-Who can beat Simone Biles? Only Simone Biles

Simone Biles arrives at the Tokyo Olympics having not lost an all-around competition in nine years poised to add to her status as the greatest gymnast of all time. The general consensus is the only one capable of beating Biles is Biles herself as she looks to add to her haul of five Olympic medals, including four gold, won at the 2016 Rio Games.

Brazilian sets burpee Guinness Record in Singapore

Burpees are the gym exercise everyone loves to hate: You start in a standing position. Bend down, and with hands on the ground, hop your legs back into a push-up. Reverse and stand back up. Now repeat 951 times. That is how many burpees a Brazilian man living in Singapore completed in an hour, setting a new Guinness World Record in a fundraising effort for his niece who was born last year with severe heart disease.

Greece's neglected former Olympic venue to get major revamp by 2023

Greece on Tuesday unveiled a plan to tap European Union and private funds for a revamp of its biggest sports complex, which hosted the 2004 Olympic Games but had been left deteriorating since then. Covering a 250-acre plot, the Olympic Athletic Center of Athens (OAKA), which houses Greece's largest football pitch and other sports venues, has been incurring losses and cost the state 200 million euros ($235.66 million) in maintenance since 2005, according to the government.

FIFA, U.S. Soccer win dismissal of promoter's antitrust lawsuit in New York

A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed a sports promotion company's antitrust lawsuit accusing soccer's world governing body FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation of blocking foreign clubs and leagues from staging competitive matches in the United States. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan said Relevent Sports LLC failed to show an illegal conspiracy to restrict where teams play, despite a 2018 FIFA policy against official matches outside teams' home territories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)