Left Menu

White's 2 goals give Britain 2-0 win over Chile in Tokyo

Ellen White scored a pair of goals and Britain opened the Olympic womens soccer tournament with a 2-0 victory over Chile on Wednesday.Lauren Hemps header put the ball in front of White for a close-in goal in the 18th minute. Whites second goal was a volley to the far post in the 75th.Chile, ranked No. 37 in the world, was making its Olympic debut.

PTI | Sapporo | Updated: 21-07-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 16:36 IST
White's 2 goals give Britain 2-0 win over Chile in Tokyo
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Ellen White scored a pair of goals and Britain opened the Olympic women's soccer tournament with a 2-0 victory over Chile on Wednesday.

Lauren Hemp's header put the ball in front of White for a close-in goal in the 18th minute. White's second goal was a volley to the far post in the 75th.

Chile, ranked No. 37 in the world, was making its Olympic debut. Known as La Roja, Chile qualified for Tokyo by beating Cameroon 2-1 in a two-legged intercontinental playoff.

Britain's roster for Tokyo is composed mostly of English players, but Kim Little and Caroline Weir are from Scotland and Sophia Ingle is from Wales.

Because British Olympic teams include Scotland, Wales, England and Northern Ireland, all four must be in agreement to participate. The only other Olympics that has included a British team was London in 2012.

England, ranked No. 6, was among the top three UEFA finishers at the 2019 World Cup, which earned Britain its spot.

Britain faces Japan and Chile plays Canada on Saturday in Sapporo as group play continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021