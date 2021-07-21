Left Menu

2027 AFC Asian Cup host selection postponed to next year in view of COVID-19 pandemic

  • Country:
  • India

The selection of the host for the AFC Asian Cup 2027, for which India is making a bid, has been postponed to 2022 from November this year due to the ''prevailing challenges'' caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Executive Committee has decided to revise the timeline of the bidding process.

''... The AFC Executive Committee acknowledged the travel restrictions in organising the inspection visits to the Bidding Member Associations, which forms an essential part of the bidding process for the selection of Asia's most prestigious men's football tournament,'' the AFC said in a statement.

''Therefore, it was agreed that the selection of the host for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 will now take place in 2022, instead of the upcoming 31st AFC Congress on November 27, 2021.'' Following an extensive and comprehensive bidding documentation submission process, four member associations -- India, Iran, Qatar and Saudi Arabia -- remain in contention to host the AFC’s flagship men’s tournament.

