Soccer-Italy's Spezia confirm 15 COVID-19 cases

Serie A club Spezia on Wednesday said their COVID-19 outbreak had risen to 15 confirmed cases as four members of the first- team playing and coaching staff tested positive. Spezia reported 11 positive tests earlier in the week, an outbreak the club's chief medical officer put down to two first-team players' refusal to have the vaccine.

"We provided the first dose of the vaccine, but two players didn't want to have it because they consider themselves anti-vaxxers and a small cluster of cases then developed," Vincenzo Salini told radio station Punto Nuovo. "Fortunately, all the boys feel fine. All the clubs are working on administering the vaccinations."

Advertisement

It caps a bad month for American-owned Spezia, who were also handed a four-window transfer ban by FIFA after breaching the world soccer governing body's rules on signing minors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)