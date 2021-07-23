Left Menu

Cricket-West Indies v Australia second ODI suspended due to positive COVID-19 case

Confirmation of the decision came shortly after the toss, with both teams immediately making their way back into their respective dressing rooms. "The positive case is not believed to be an Australian," Cricket Australia said in a statement, adding that the scheduled third ODI on Saturday is now in "considerable doubt".

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 01:13 IST
The second one-day international between West Indies and Australia was suspended minutes before the scheduled start in Barbados due to a positive COVID-19 case, both teams said on Thursday. All personnel inside the bubble will immediately be placed into isolation until their PCR tests are returned and will be re-tested later on Thursday.

"A decision on when the match will be replayed will be made at a later date once all the tests are confirmed," West Indies Cricket said in a statement https://www.windiescricket.com/news/2nd-cg-insurance-odi-between-west-indies-and-australia-postponed. Confirmation of the decision came shortly after the toss, with both teams immediately making their way back into their respective dressing rooms.

"The positive case is not believed to be an Australian," Cricket Australia said in a statement, adding that the scheduled third ODI on Saturday is now in "considerable doubt". Australia's T20 tour of Bangladesh is also in doubt, the statement added. Details of the tour were confirmed earlier on Thursday, with five T20 internationals scheduled in Dhaka from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9.

Australia beat West Indies by 133 runs in the rain-hit first one-day international in Barbados on Tuesday.

