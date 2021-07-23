Left Menu

Entire nation's hopes and prayers are with Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ahead of the opening ceremony in the Japanese capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 13:19 IST
Entire nation's hopes and prayers are with Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ahead of the opening ceremony in the Japanese capital. "An entire nation's hopes and prayers are with the Indian contingent at the #TokyoOlympics. I convey best wishes to you all on behalf of all Indians. I am confident that you all will excel, win laurels, and make our country proud. #Cheer4India," the President tweeted.

The rescheduled 2020 Summer Games will officially kick start on Friday evening with a grand opening ceremony at the National Stadium in Tokyo amid the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. Archers, shooters, boxers, and hockey squad among others from the Indian contingent will not be attending the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony on Friday with the exception of Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh who are the flag bearer of the contingent. Around 50 people will attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from the Indian side in view of the COVID-19 concerns in the Japanese capital.

In the ceremony, India is at serial number 21 in the march past. The sequence of march past is as per the Japanese alphabet and only six officials can participate from each participating nation. A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India are participating in Olympics. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics.

The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021