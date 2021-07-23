Tokyo Games: American gymnast Simone Biles becomes 1st athlete to get own Twitter emoji

Left Menu

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles has become the first Olympic athlete to have her own customized hashtag emoji on Twitter. The reigning champion is on the verge of breaking the all-time record for most medals won at the World Championships and Olympic Games.

23-07-2021
Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles has become the first Olympic athlete to have her own customized hashtag emoji on Twitter. The reigning champion is on the verge of breaking the all-time record for most medals won at the World Championships and Olympic Games. "#SimoneBiles could break the all-time record for most medals won at the World Championships and Olympic Games here at #Tokyo2020 @Simone_Biles now has her own @Twitter emoji! #UnitedByEmotion," #Tokyo2020 tweeted.

Moreover, in another unique move, German women's hockey skipper Nike Lorenz will sport rainbow colours on her socks "as a symbol for sexual diversity" when she takes the field in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. According to the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB), Lorenz has already been informed and she has thanked DOSB and Hockeybund and will appear for the opening game against Great Britain on Sunday with the rainbow colours on the socks as a symbol for sexual diversity.

"We are pleased that we have found a way together that enables the hockey team to make a socio-political statement," said DOSB President Alfons Hormann. "I'm really happy... It feels incredibly good to have given my teammates the space on the field that they deserve. Every single trait of us now officially has its place. Love always wins," dosb.de quoted Lorenz as saying.

Tokyo Olympics began on Friday and the Games will run up to August 8. The event was slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

