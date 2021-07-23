Athletes' heroic journeys inspire us as a nation: Pranav Adani after group becomes official partner of IOA

The Adani Group has become an official partner of the Indian Olympics Contingent at the Tokyo Olympics. According to an Adani Sportsline release, the Olympic partnership is in line with the Adani Group's belief that corporate support for the nation's sporting ecosystem will build a better and stronger sporting future.

Pranav Adani, MD - Agro, Oil and Gas, said he was proud of the athletes who are representing the country on the world's greatest sporting stage. "The courage, commitment and conviction they have shown to reach this height of excellence already makes them winners. Their heroic journeys inspire us as a nation. I wish them the very best, and we, as one nation, will always be proud of them no matter the outcome," he said.

The release said that the Adani Group has further strengthened its commitment to the nation's sporting talent by becoming the official partner of the Indian Olympic Association and also the official partner of the Indian contingent to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. "We are happy to inform you about one more sponsorship which is confirmed by Adani Group to IOA for the Olympics since our last update on 16th July. Adani Group has confirmed to us a good sponsorship association and support for future also," said IOA Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta in an official statement.

Earlier, IOA had announced that SFA Pvt Ltd had joined as one of its sponsors for the showpiece event. IOA had earlier entered sponsorship agreements with MPL Sports Foundation as the 'Principal Sponsor' covering the Tokyo Olympic Games, 2022 Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games.

The IOA then confirmed global nutrition company Herbalife as one of its sponsors. As per the IOA, MPL will pay a total of Rs 8 crore to IOA and in addition to this sports kit for the 2022 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games for the Indian contingent will also be supplied by them.

In June, JSW Group was also roped in as a sponsor for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. In a statement issued by IOA chief Narinder Batra and Secretary Rajeev Mehta, the IOA had said that Parth Jindal, CEO of JSW, had confirmed the sponsorship of Rs 1 crore to the governing body. Moreover, Amul had also come forward to support IOA for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Amul's sponsorship is for Rs 1 crore for a period till December 31, 2021. (ANI)

