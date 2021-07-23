Dananjaya, Jayawickrama help Sri Lanka restrict India to 225 in third ODI

Praveen Jayawickrama and Akila Dananjaya picked three wickets each as Sri Lanka restricted India to 225 in the third and final ODI on Friday. India were all out for 225, with Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson scoring 49 and 46 runs respectively. Suryakumar Yadav scored 40 before getting trapped in front of the stumps. None of the India batters reached a half-century in the game.

Opting to bat first, India got off to a bad start as the side lost skipper Shikhar Dhawan in the third over. Prithvi Shaw then stitched a 74-run stand for the second wicket with Sanju Samson. The opening batsman fell just one run short of what would have been his maiden ODI fifty in the 16th over. Samson also departed a few overs later before rain halted the play.

After the game resumed, India suffered a collapse as the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were finally folded for 225/10. The match has been reduced to 47 overs per side due to rain. Five players made their ODI debut for India on Friday- Samson, Nitish Rana, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, and K Gowtham.

Brief Scores: India 225/10 (Prithvi Shaw 49, Samson 46; Dananjaya 3-44) vs Sri Lanka (ANI)

