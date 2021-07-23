Left Menu

Soccer-Russia names Valeriy Karpin manager of men's team after early Euro exit

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-07-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 22:45 IST
Soccer-Russia names Valeriy Karpin manager of men's team after early Euro exit
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia on Friday appointed Valeriy Karpin as manager of the men's national team, the country's Football Union (RFS) said, as they seek to qualify for next year's World Cup finals after a lukewarm performance at the European Championship.

Russia sacked manager Stanislav Cherchesov earlier this month after his side finished bottom of their group at Euro 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021