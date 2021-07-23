Soccer-Russia names Valeriy Karpin manager of men's team after early Euro exit
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-07-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 22:45 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia on Friday appointed Valeriy Karpin as manager of the men's national team, the country's Football Union (RFS) said, as they seek to qualify for next year's World Cup finals after a lukewarm performance at the European Championship.
Russia sacked manager Stanislav Cherchesov earlier this month after his side finished bottom of their group at Euro 2020.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Euro 2020
- World Cup
- Stanislav Cherchesov
- Russia
- European
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Suryakumar Yadav can bat at No. 3 in T20 World Cup: Manjrekar
Soccer-Mystic meerkats predict England will win Euro 2020 final
Euro 2020: Italy vs England will be an epic final, says Marco Verratti
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Tokyo Olympics organizers bow to pressure for 'stay home' Games; Soccer-Mystic meerkats predict England will win Euro 2020 final and more
FACTBOX-Soccer-England's road to the Euro 2020 final