West Indies, Australia squads cleared of virus
All 152 people involved in the West Indies-Australia cricket series tested negative for the coronavirus, a day after the second one-day international was postponed.The match at Kensington Oval was suspended after the toss when an unnamed non-playing member of the West Indies squad tested positive.Both teams and the match officials returned to their hotel and were retested.
The match at Kensington Oval was suspended after the toss when an unnamed non-playing member of the West Indies squad tested positive.
Both teams and the match officials returned to their hotel and were retested. So were event staff and the TV production crew.
''Cricket West Indies is pleased to announce that all 152 persons tested for COVID-19 on Thursday evening returned negative results,'' it said in a statement on Friday.
CWI said it will talk with Cricket Australia, the Barbados government and health officials about resuming the three-match series. The third ODI was scheduled for Saturday. AP SSC SSC
