New Facebook, WhatsApp features to connect users to Olympics

New features are rolling out across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp which will help people around the world connect to the Olympics, discover content and cheer on their teams.

Starting with Facebook, users will be able to see highlights from official Olympic broadcast partners, team and athlete overviews, Olympic history, as well as posts from friends and more information in a dedicated hub or by clicking on the #Olympics or #Tokyo2020 hashtags.

Advertisement

Next, Instagram users can get a unique Olympics experience in both Stories and Reels. Through augmented reality (AR) effects, fans can attempt to mirror the movements of Miraitowa, the official mascot of the Olympics, and earn AR medals for their performances. Another effect features the official beat music of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Additionally, Instagram Reels will take fans behind the scenes with eleven Olympians as they prepare for Tokyo. It will be available on the @instagram account.

Apart from this, fans in select regions will have access to highlights from Tokyo 2020, athlete profiles and interviews via official Olympic broadcasters' Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts. This includes NBC Universal in the US, Eurosport for parts of Europe, and beIN in the MEA region.

In addition, people in select countries including India, Russia, Sub-Saharan Africa and Spanish-speaking Latin America can see the day's highlights from Tokyo on the official Olympics Facebook Page.

Lastly, the official Olympics chatbot on WhatsApp will share the Olympic schedule, tune-in information for local broadcasts of the Games around the world, and the latest news and medal standings. The Olympics chatbot will also include official stickers and a quiz on the various events.