AIFF launches medical support policy for players, technical staff and referees

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has come up with a policy to create a support system for players and technical staff who have served the national teams and may require support related to hospitalization or grants for their families in case of death.

The head coach, assistant coach, goalkeeping coach, and the FIFA referees/assistant referees fall under the periphery of the technical staff.

The AIFF has laid down certain guidelines for an individual to apply for financial support and all players/technical staff who have represented the country since 1950 are eligible to apply. Each request will be assessed on the basis of the guidelines laid down. The policy has been categorized into three categories based on the level of competitions participated, details of which can be obtained from the federation's website.

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das said: ''The AIFF values the immense contribution of the players who have brought laurels for the country. ''While AIFF has financially assisted players and staff even in the past on a case-to-case basis, we have now tried to formalize the process. We have henceforth, laid down a procedure wherein we are ready to help for the benefit of all our heroes, and their families.''

